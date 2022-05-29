JCD leader sues 33 BCL men for 'attempted murder'

Besides, 100 unnamed BCL leaders and activists have been accused in the case.
The court accepted the plaintiff's statement and directed the officer-in-charge (OC) of Shahbagh police station to submit a report on 26 June after investigating the allegations in the case.
According to the case statement, the leaders and activists central committee of Bangladesh BCL and DU BCL attacked JCD leaders and activists with local weapons when they were carrying forward the scheduled rally in the university area, leaving 70-80 JCD leaders and activists injured.
On 22 May, Mansura Alam, JCD activists of Shahid Sergeant Zahurul Haque Hall Atiq Murshed and several others were attacked by BCL leaders at the university's TSC area, stated in the case.