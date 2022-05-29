JCD leader sues 33 BCL men for 'attempted murder'

Some 33 leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), including Central BCL vice-president Tilottama Sikder, have been sued on charges of theft and intended to commit murders, reports UNB.

Mansura Alam, a member of the convening committee of the Dhaka University Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), filed the case in the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Shanto Islam Mallik on Sunday.