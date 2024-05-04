Ministers, lawmakers desperate to make way for heirs

A number of ministers and lawmakers have become desperate to make way for their heirs in upazilas ignoring party orders as 52 of their offspring, relatives and close relatives are contesting in the three phases of this local government election. Several leaders of the ruling Awami League said many lawmakers brought their children or close relatives to the election battlegrounds to keep power in their hands.

Awami League has been warning the party lawmakers of organisational actions unless their relatives quit the polls, but the party’s bid to prevent the relatives from joining the elections failed, and remarks of the party’s senior leaders hinted that Awami Language might become a little flexible on punishment.

Reports sent by Prothom Alo correspondents show that at least 52 relatives of ministers and lawmakers became candidates for chairman posts in the three phases of the upazila election, and two of them are likely to win uncontested.

The deadline to submit nomination papers in the third phase of the upazila election ended on 2 May. According to reports sent by Prothom Alo correspondents, 18 relatives of ministers and lawmakers became candidates in the third phase.

At least nine children, a father and a mother and 13 brothers of the lawmakers became chairman candidates throughout the three phases of elections while the remaining ones were uncles, cousins, nephews and brothers-in-law.