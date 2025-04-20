Concern over timely holding JUCSU election

In the face of students' movement, the authorities of Jahangirnagar University (JU) on 30 December 2024 announced a roadmap for election of Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (JUCSU).

According to the roadmap, the election schedule was supposed to be announced on 1 February.

However, the authorities could not announce the schedule due to the disagreement in views of the student organisations.

Later, the university authorities said that the elections will be held in the third week of May and the schedule will be announced 21 days before the election on 30 April. However, the students are doubtful about the schedule being announced on time.

Students say, as per the latest statement of the university authorities there’s only 10 days left for the schedule announcement.

However, the constitution of JUCSU has not been finalised yet. Besides, the authorities also did not disclose the name of the attackers of July movement against whom they have filed cases or have taken steps from the university.

So, confusion has been created regarding the election schedule being announced within 30 April.