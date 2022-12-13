BNP wants to go ahead with ‘non-violent’ movement

After rolling out the 10-point demands including parliamentary elections under a non-partisan caretaker government, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will now announce state reforms. Following that, the party wants to start a larger simultaneous movement against the government in a non-violent way.

Party sources said they will announce soon as to what fundamental reforms they will bring along with other anti-government political parties. The party will announce a total of 27 pledges including forming a ‘constitution reform commission’ and establishing ‘a welfare-based national unity government’.

‘Ganatantra Mancha’, an alliance of seven political parties has already reached in an consensus with BNP over joining in a simultaneous movement. The simultaneous movement will start on 24 December by holding ‘mass rallies’ in all metropolitan cities including Dhaka and other districts. A liaison committee would be formed soon to this end, said BNP and alliance sources. Ganatantra Mancha has already sent a list of seven representatives to BNP and the party will select their representatives soon. BNP will hold meetings with other parties too with its 10-point demand and state reform proposal. They will take on board directly or indirectly the other political parties that are not components of the government.