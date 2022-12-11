BNP’s 10-point charter: Ruling party, oppositions face-off

The 10-point charter placed by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) at its rally on the capital’s Golapbagh ground is not something new at all as the party has long been pressing for it and now they have clarified their demands.

The ruling Awami League takes a complete opposite stance regarding the BNP’s demands. Awami League has been working for the next national parliamentary election. Leaders including prime minister Sheikh Hasina are seeking votes from people. On the other hand, BNP has made it clear the party will not participate in the elections unless their demands are met.