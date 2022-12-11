BNP’s 10-point charter: Ruling party, oppositions face-off

Uncertainty looms large over the future political situation of the country because of face-off between Awami League and BNP.
How will BNP realise their demands? Will the ruling Awami League give in to BNP’s demands? These are the questions arising among the people.
BNP has been in the streets for a decade demanding an election under a neutral government, but they achieved nothing yet and party leaders and activists do not believe either that they will achieve anything easily in future.
Let us have a look on BNP’s 10-point charter. The first and main demand is that this voter-less, looter, democracy killer regime must resign dissolving the illegal parliament.
The second demand is a non-partisan interim caretaker government must be formed in light with the Articles 58 (C, D and E) of the constitutions, which were added in 1996. The remaining demands are mainly related to fair election, democratic political rights, human rights, good governance, and law and order.
Awami League, BNP taking opposite course
A complete face-off over election was last seen between Awami League and BNP in 2014. At that time, Awami League was determined to hold election by any means while BNP was out to prevent the polls at any cost. Awami League formed the government holding the election and BNP failed to prevent the polls, thus, Bangladesh witnessed the clash and violence ahead and after the polls. To date, the non-stop strike-shutdown and sabotage of BNP still remain a nightmare for the nation.
Awami League and BNP have also taken a total opposite direction over the next national election and there is no sign of any party backing off from their position. So, tension and concern started accumulating over in which direction the country is heading towards.
According to the remarks of election commission, the next national parliamentary election will be held in January 2024. Still over a year is left. However, preparation for a national election requires at least three to six months.
Awami League has started preparing for election with an announcement. Party president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina sought vote for boat at rallies in Jashore, Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar, with other leaders also seeking votes.
BNP have started holding political rally and gathering across the country since July. Lastly, they organised mass rally at its 10 organisational divisions and they did not seek vote from these rallies. They have been emphasising not to join the polls under the incumbent government.
The main demands of BNP are resignation of incumbent government, formation of a non-partisan and interim caretaker government, formation of an election commission that is independent and acceptable to all, and ensuring level playing field as a prerequisite of a free election.
BNP has been calling the incumbent parliament ‘illegal’ since the beginning. Yet, seven lawmakers of the party joined the parliament. They have participated in various sessions of the parliament and criticised the government. However, these seven BNP lawmakers announced to resign from parliament on Saturday, 10 December 2022, and they did so on Sunday. With this resignation, confidence on incumbent government, electoral system and national parliament sank further.
The election commission said they would not be active to settle the conflict among political parties in the country. Representatives of influential western countries and the United Nations tried to negotiate among political parties ahead of election in 1996, 2006, and 2014.
In 2006, dialogue was held between then BNP secretary general Abdul Mannan Bhuyain and Awami League general secretary Abdul Jalil.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina held dialogue with political parties at Ganabhaban ahead of the 2018 election. None of these bore fruits.
This time, BNP and like-mind parties announced to wage movement simultaneously. Ruling Awami League and their allies along with other like-minded parties will try to drive BNP into a corner.
An economic crisis is underway globally and Bangladesh, too, is taking the toll. Everyone is worried over dollar crisis and excessive rise in essential prices. Amid this crisis, a face-off between Awami League and BNP takes the country to which place has become a matter of concern.
How the idea of a neural government originated
Fifteen parties led by Awami League, seven parities led by BNP and five left leaning parties led by Workers’ Party (JSD), known as three alliances, waged movement demanding the fall of HM Earshad and a fair election. These alliances announced an outline jointly on 21 November 1990. Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami was in no alliance but joined the anti-Earshad movement.
A free and fair election, turning all state media including radio and television into autonomous agencies, ensuring poll campaigning opportunity for all parties contesting the polls, protecting fundamental rights of people, independence and neutrality of judiciary, ensuring rule of law, and repealing of all laws contradictory to fundamental rights were the main demands of the outline placed by those three alliances.
Almost all of 10 demands that the BNP pressed on Saturday were in those three alliances’ outline. That means political parties of Bangladesh could not agree to the electoral system of the country over the past three decades.
Election was held under a caretaker government in 1991 after the fall of HM Ershad. BNP won the polls but they didn't add the caretaker government system to constitution.
As another election approached in 1996, oppositions including Awami League, Jatiya Party and Jamaat started movement. BNP formed the government through a voter less election that was boycotted by major parties, but they could not hold the power. At last, caretaker government system was included in the constitution. And, Awami League formed the government through election in 1996 after 21 years.
In 2001, BNP came to power through election. In 2006, oppositions including Awami League waged movement over who will be the head of the caretaker government and the military-backed regime took over in 11 January 2007 following nationwide clashes and violence.
The 14-party Alliance led by Awami League came to power through the 2008 election. The grand alliance government revoked caretaker government system through the 15th amendment to the constitution on 30 June 2011, thus, the politics of Bangladesh fall into crisis again.
The BNP-led 20-party alliance boycotted the 10th parliamentary election held in 2014. As many as 154 lawmakers were elected uncontested and that was rare in the world.
Oppositions including BNP participated in the 2018 election, but this election drew huge criticism over transparency and allegation surfaced over ballot stuffing in the night before the voting day.
This time, Awami League and BNP along with their like-minded parties are confronting each other centring another parliamentary election. BNP and its like-minded parties want resignation of present government and an election under a non-partisan government while the ruling party is not willing to compromise at all.
The history of fulfilling the demands of the oppositions in Bangladesh is fairly based on street agitation and violence is noticeable in this movement. This issue has become a part of political culture in Bangladesh. Will the country leave out this culture this time? If such happens, it will be better for all.
