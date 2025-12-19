Those who seek to exploit crisis are enemies of the country: Mirza Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has condemned the attacks on the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, describing those who exploit the country’s crisis situation to carry out such acts, as enemies of the nation.

Following the attacks on the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, Mirza Fakhrul posted a statement on his verified Facebook page today, Friday, where in addition to protesting he reminded the interim government of its responsibility to protect lives and property.