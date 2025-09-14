DUCSU holds first executive meeting

The first executive meeting of the newly elected Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) was held today, Sunday. At the first meeting, five student representatives of DUCSU for the senate were selected.

The DUCSU executive meeting was held in the conference room adjacent to the office of the Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor this morning.

With this meeting, DUCSU’s activities officially began. Vice-chancellor professor Niaz Ahmed Khan presided over the meeting.

The meeting was attended by 27 leaders of the newly elected DUCSU committee, including vice-president (VP) Shadik Kayem, general secretary (GS) SM Farhad, assistant general secretary (AGS) Muhammad Mohiuddin Khan, liberation war and democratic movement affairs secretary Fatima Tasnim Zuma and student transport affairs secretary Md Asif Abdullah.

However, newly elected literature and cultural affairs secretary Musaddik Ali Ibne Mohammad was absent in the meeting.