BNP embarrassed with DUCSU results, Jamaat delighted

Jamaat-e-Islami’s student wing Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir has secured a historic victory in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) election. Now it is in the discussion whether this victory will have an impact on national politics or in Jamaat’s politics.

Candidates from the Shibir-backed panel have won 23 of the 28 DUCSU posts, including the posts of vice president (VP), general secretary (GS). On the other hand, this election has exposed the organisational weakness of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) student wing Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), which embarrassed the leaders of the party.

Now it has become the centre of discussion in every quarter about how the Chhatra Shibir secured victory by such a wide margin and why the panels from the JCD or the Boishamya Birodhi Shikharthi Sangsad did so badly in the election.

This correspondent spoke to nine key leaders from different parties, including the Jamaat and BNP, regarding the DUCSU results. They have various observations. At the same time, they also view the results of the DUCSU elections as a message for future politics.