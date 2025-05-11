Why should we have to go Shahbagh to talk, BNP’s Salahuddin Ahmed asks
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed on Sunday spoke up about the party not joining the movement that has been going on at Shahbagh for the last few days seeking a ban on the Bangladesh Awami League (AL).
“Why should we go to Shahbagh? We placed our demands to the Honorable Chief Adviser in writing and verbally several months ago. We have said it in various seminars and symposia, and at various events. Why do we have to go to Shahbagh and speak?” he said.
Salahuddin Ahmed said this in response to a question from a journalist after a discussion at the auditorium of the International Mother Language Institute (IMLI) in the capital this morning.
He, however, welcomed the decision to ban the Awami League’s political activities until the judicial process is completed.
Stating that BNP had submitted a written proposal to the Chief Adviser several months ago to bring the Awami League under trial as a political party for genocide and crimes against humanity, Salahuddin Ahmed said, “Had the Honorable Chief Adviser taken the matter into consideration then, maybe the government would not have had to find itself in this embarrassing situation yesterday or the day before.”
The BNP leader further stated that there are precedents of bringing to trial the fascist parties that are responsible for genocide and crimes against humanity and banning them in different countries of the world.
Welcoming the interim government’s belated announcement to ensure the trial of the Awami League through legal, constitutional and judicial processes, Salahuddin Ahmed said, “However, we would like to ask the interim government to take into account our advice on various issues and the various statements of our party on behalf of the country and the people in due course.”
Putting emphasis that the BNP will always cooperate with the interim government in running the government and the country, he stressed, “Since people all over Bangladesh are eager to exercise their franchise right in the upcoming national elections, the Honourable Chief Adviser should publish a roadmap in this regard very soon. Otherwise, such an embarrassing situation may arise again.”
When asked about BNP’s stance on the ban on the activities of the Awami League, the BNP Standing Committee member said, “The government is set to take another step under the Anti-Terrorism Act to stop and ban the political activities of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations before the judicial process is completed. I think that a slight amendment will have to be made in the Anti-Terrorism Act for that. We welcome the fact that their (Awami League) political activities have been banned until the judicial process is completed.”
Salahuddin Ahmed also raised the question of whether the people of the country or any foreign country now recognise Awami League as a political party.
According to him, the Awami League is a fascist force. They had turned into a mafia force. The Awami League practised fascism and the mafia system on the people of Bangladesh for a long time. They have brought about their end and their own political death, unleashing torture and genocide on the people. After that, Awami League is “no longer a political party”. It is a mafia party and a fascist party. "So, I don’t want to label it a political party. Democracy is not in the DNA of Awami League."
Earlier, the BNP leader also spoke at a discussion organised by the ‘Citizen Coalition’ on the seven proposals of the Citizens’ Alliance for constitutional reform at the IMLI auditorium.
While addressing the discussion, he welcomed the amendment to the International Crimes Tribunal Act to include a provision to punish any political party, its affiliates or support groups.
Stating that this has paved the way for the trial of the Awami League, Salahuddin Ahmed maintained, “A historic event took place in Bangladesh yesterday (Saturday). I welcome this step of the interim government.”
The senior BNP leader requested the law adviser to ensure the fair implementation of the amended law for the trial of the Awami League. “So that it cannot be said nationally and internationally that the trial process was not completed properly. Let us not have that disrepute.”
Internationally acclaimed photographer and co-convener of the Citizens’ Coalition, Shahidul Alam, spoke at the beginning of the meeting.
Dhaka University teacher Asif Mohammad Shahan presented seven proposals of the Citizens’ Coalition while writer Zia Hasan presented how the proposals will be implemented.
Law advisor Asif Nazrul, National Consensus Commission vice-president Ali Riaz, National Citizen Party (NCP) convener Nahid Islam, Ganosamhati Andolan chief coordinator Zonayed Saki, TIB executive director Iftekharuzzaman, BNP chairperson’s advisor Ismail Zabiullah, BNP acting chairmanTarique Rahman’ advisor Mahadi Amin, Dhaka north city Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Mohammad Selim Uddin, the party’s Dhaka sout city secretary general Shafiqul Islam Masud, NDM chairman Bobby Hajjaj, Anti-discrimination Student Movement spokesperson Umama Fatema, and Gono Odhikar Parishad general secretary Rashed Khan, among others, others spoke at the discussion.