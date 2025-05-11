Why should we have to go Shahbagh to talk, BNP’s Salahuddin Ahmed asks

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed on Sunday spoke up about the party not joining the movement that has been going on at Shahbagh for the last few days seeking a ban on the Bangladesh Awami League (AL).

“Why should we go to Shahbagh? We placed our demands to the Honorable Chief Adviser in writing and verbally several months ago. We have said it in various seminars and symposia, and at various events. Why do we have to go to Shahbagh and speak?” he said.

Salahuddin Ahmed said this in response to a question from a journalist after a discussion at the auditorium of the International Mother Language Institute (IMLI) in the capital this morning.

He, however, welcomed the decision to ban the Awami League’s political activities until the judicial process is completed.