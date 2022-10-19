Jubo League is enough to face BNP: Hasan Mahmud

Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday said that Jubo League, the youth front of the ruling Awami League, is enough to face the opposition BNP in the field of politics, reports.

He came up with the remark while addressing a cultural function organised marking the 59th birth anniversary of Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in the capital as the chief guest.

“The BNP won’t find a way to flee once we announce that we'll be facing them in the field,” he said.