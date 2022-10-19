Jubo League is enough to face BNP: Hasan Mahmud

Mentioning the Jubo League as the vanguard of the ruling party, he directed the youth body to remain vigilant to tackle the opposition once called upon.
Jubo League president Sheikh Fazle Shams Farosh presided over the function while lawmaker Suborna Mustafa, Russel’s paternal cousin and lawmaker Sheikh Salahuddin Jewel addressed as special guests. Jubo League general secretary Md Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil also addressed the programme.
Turning down the repeated threats by the BNP to oust the government through movement, he said prime minister Sheikh Hasina knows better how to tackle such a movement.
He recalled the brutal memories of 15 August, 1975 as one of the worst massacres in the history of the world.
Suborna Mustafa said, “Today’s oath is to resist the anti-state killing gangs under leadership of Bangabandhu’s daughter Sheikh Hasina.”
Sheikh Salauddin Jewel recalled the memories of his childhood playmate Sheikh Russel at the programme.