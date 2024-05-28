106 multi-millionaire candidates in the 3rd phase

Around 67 per cent of the chairman candidates in the third phase of upazila elections are businesspersons. The number of multimillionaires among the candidates is 106, including 90 chairman candidates, 11 vice-chairman candidates and five women vice-chairman candidates.

This came up in the analysis of Transparency International Bangladesh on income and assets of the candidate based on the affidavits they submitted to the Election Commission (EC). The anti-corruption agency shared the figures in their analysis and review in a press conference at their office in the capital’s Dhanmondi on Monday.

TIB said the number of multimillionaires has been determined by analysing the movable assets as mentioned in the affidavits of the candidates. The immovable assets were not taken into account as it is hard to price it.