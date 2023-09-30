Staying in the US, PM Hasina discourages traveling there: Amir Khasru

BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has accused prime minister Sheikh Hasina of adopting a double standard, saying that she is advocating against traveling to the United States at a time when she herself is staying there.

"Other state leaders returned to their homes (respective countries) after addressing (the United Nations event), what is she (Sheikh Hasina) still doing there?," the BNP leader asked while addressing a discussion at the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) on Saturday.

The discussion was organised by the 90s DUCSU, contemporary all-party student union, along with other student leaders, to protest against the case and sentencing of BNP vice-chairman Aman Ullah Aman.