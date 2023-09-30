Staying in the US, PM Hasina discourages traveling there: Amir Khasru

BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has accused prime minister Sheikh Hasina of adopting a double standard, saying that she is advocating against traveling to the United States at a time when she herself is staying there.
"Other state leaders returned to their homes (respective countries) after addressing (the United Nations event), what is she (Sheikh Hasina) still doing there?," the BNP leader asked while addressing a discussion at the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) on Saturday.
The discussion was organised by the 90s DUCSU, contemporary all-party student union, along with other student leaders, to protest against the case and sentencing of BNP vice-chairman Aman Ullah Aman.
"What will happen if we do not go to America?," Amir Khasru quoted her (Sheikh Hasina) ministers and government officials as saying.
"It is not just about your traveling to America; rather, it is a matter of concern for the 180 million people of the country as the US is the largest trade partner of Bangladesh and the key destination for Bangladeshi garment products," the BNP leader added.
Amir Khasru said expressed concern that the garment workers may lose their jobs and there would be financial and humanitarian hardships in the aftermath.
In an interview with Voice of America, prime minister Sheikh Hasina said that the suspended sentence of Khaleda Zia and her permission to stay at home need to be revoked to facilitate her treatment abroad.
Responding to the comment, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said through the comment, Sheikh Hasina took it upon herself to deprive Khaleda of proper treatment, and the decision will lead to consequences.
The BNP leader further alleged that the imprisonment of thousands of BNP leaders and activists, including Khaleda Zia and Aman Ullah Aman, was part of a larger political plot by the Awami League government to rig the election.
In his speech, BNP vice-chairman Shamsuzzaman alleged that the government is plotting to kill Khaleda Zia. All need to take to the streets to set her free.
Senior BNP leaders, including Asaduzzaman Ripon and Zahir Uddin Swapan, spoke in the programme, which was moderated by BNP joint secretary-general Khairul Kabir Khokon.