Khaleda Zia to remain under close observation

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia will remain under close observation for an extended period.

Earlier, she was kept under close observation for 72 hours which is completed at around 2.00pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking to Prothom Alo at around 3.00pm on Tuesday, BNP media wing member Shairul Kabir Khan said physicians advised to extend the time of her close observation.

He also said members of the medical board formed for Khaleda Zia will hold a meeting again today (Tuesday) at about 5.00pm. They had a meeting on Monday as well.