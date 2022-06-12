Khaleda Zia under close observation, says physician

Zahid Hossain said physicians found three heart blocks after she was admitted to hospital on the night of 10 June. Since one of the blocks was critical, a stent was inserted. It is difficult for now to assess the condition of the remaining two heart blocks, he said adding a team of cardiologists are supervising her treatment.

Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital after she suddenly fell ill on 10 June. She last went to the hospital on 6 April for health check-ups.