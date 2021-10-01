Khelafat Majlis leaving BNP alliance too

The last registered religion-based party in the BNP-led 20-party alliance, Khelafat Majlis, is on the brink of breaking away too. Sources said a decision in this regard will be taken today, Friday, at the party's central majlis-e-sura meeting.

Khelafat Majlis leaders have refused to comment about the matter before the meeting. The party's secretary general, Ahmed Abdul Kader, is presently in jail, convicted in five cases on charges of violence. There are speculations as to whether this is one of the reasons behind the decision to break away from the BNP alliance.

Several leaders of the party have said they were frustrated with BNP, the dominant ally of the 20-party alliance. The alliance has been inactive for long. And particularly after the 2018 elections, the allies of the 20-party alliance lost all importance. And the recent activities of BNP's top level leaders have also indicated that they are not too keen about the Islamic party in the alliance, they said.