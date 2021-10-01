Khelafat Majlis quits 20-party alliance

Khelafat Majlis on Friday quit the BNP-led 20-party alliance as the party thinks it has become an 'ineffective' opposition platform, reports UNB.

Khelafat Majlis acting secretary general M Jahangir Hossain came up with the announcement at a press conference at a restaurant in the city after a meeting of the party's top decision-making body, Majlis-e-Shura.

He said the meeting unanimously decided to part away with the 20-party alliance.