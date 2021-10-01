Khelafat Majlis quits 20-party alliance

Jahangir said Khelafat Majlis has been there in the 20-party alliance for 22 long years, but it has not had any visible political activities and programmes since 2019.
"The 20-party alliance was apparently made ineffective through the formation of Jatiya Oikya Front since 2018," he said.
"Considering the ideological, organisational position and political situation, our party's Majlis-e-Shura today decided that Khelafat Majlis will play a role in the field with its own unique characteristics as an ideological organisation. We're severing relations with all political alliances, including the 20-party one, from now on," Jahangir said.
Replying to a question, he said their party will not involve with any other political alliance.
Earlier, around 200 members of Majlis-e-Shura joined the meeting with Moulana Ishaq in the chair.
On 14 July last, a faction of Jamiat Ulama-e Islam, another component of the BNP-led 20-party alliance, left the alliance.
In 1999, the BNP-led four-party alliance was formed to intensify the movement against the then Awami League-led government. The alliance got a massive victory in 2001 election.
The four-party alliance was expanded to a 20-party one in 2012, but many of its partners, including Islami Oikya Jote, Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP), NAP and NDP left the party at different times.