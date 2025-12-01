Khaleda Zia’s physical condition improves slightly
The physical condition of BNP chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia has shown slight improvement. Yesterday, Sunday, she was able to make limited movements in her hospital bed and responded during conversations.
Multiple responsible sources among her physicians and BNP leaders confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
However, they stated that although there has been some improvement over the past two days, Khaleda Zia has not yet reached a risk-free condition. Her treatment is continuing under the supervision of both local and foreign medical specialists.
According to these sources, although the family remains concerned, no decision has yet been taken regarding taking Khaleda Zia abroad for treatment as of yesterday, Sunday.
Transporting her overseas would involve a long flight, physical strain during the journey and environmental changes all of which present significant risks. She has not yet reached a condition where such risks can be taken.
At this moment, the physicians priority is to ensure the highest possible standard of treatment within the country and stabilise her condition.
New information has come along that, Khaleda Zia also underwent kidney dialysis yesterday, Sunday. However, she is still unable to consume regular food as her physical condition has not improved to that level.
*More to follow*