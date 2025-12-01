Khaleda Zia’s physical condition improves slightly

The physical condition of BNP chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia has shown slight improvement. Yesterday, Sunday, she was able to make limited movements in her hospital bed and responded during conversations.

Multiple responsible sources among her physicians and BNP leaders confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

However, they stated that although there has been some improvement over the past two days, Khaleda Zia has not yet reached a risk-free condition. Her treatment is continuing under the supervision of both local and foreign medical specialists.