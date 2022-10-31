Huge crowds in BNP rally mean they want democracy back: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday said that lakhs of people are joining their party’s divisional rallies driven by their desire to get back democracy and their lost rights, reports UNB.

“One thing is very important that if there is no democracy, no one's rights can be established,” he said.

The BNP leader said the nation has been facing a terrible crisis only for the lack of democracy in the country. “We must overcome this crisis.”