Political parties trying to prove the govt has failed: Nahid Islam
Adviser for the information and broadcast ministry, Md Nahid Islam, has said the political parties want the reform initiatives to be implemented under them and they are trying to prove that the government has failed.
They are prioritising more on election than reform.
He came up with the comments in a meeting with a delegation from the British Global Partner’s Governance (GPG) at the Ministry of the Information and Broadcast on Wednesday, said a press release.
He said this in response to a question from the former social development minister of Chile and a member of the delegation Georgio Jackson regarding reform initiatives and national election.
Former Scottish parliament member Lord Jeremy Purvis asked about the challenges of the interim government. In response, Nahid Islam said, “The main challenges of the interim government are law and order, economic crisis, continuing the reform initiatives on the basis of consensus with the political parties and establishing global connections. This government came to power through a mass uprising, which is unprecedented in the history of the country.”
The information adviser said, “Various sorts of propagandas are being carried out internationally. Many are failing to properly explain the mass uprising. As a result, various conspiracies are being plotted home and abroad. Misinformation is being spread regarding torture on the Hindu community. Many are trying to deny the fact that this movement was a democratic mass uprising.”
Nahid Islam further said, “Bangladesh has been going through a humanitarian crisis for a long time. People didn’t have the right to vote. Several thousands of people were subjected to enforced disappearances. So protecting human rights is one of the main agendas of the government.”