Political parties trying to prove the govt has failed: Nahid Islam

Adviser for the information and broadcast ministry, Md Nahid Islam, has said the political parties want the reform initiatives to be implemented under them and they are trying to prove that the government has failed.

They are prioritising more on election than reform.

He came up with the comments in a meeting with a delegation from the British Global Partner’s Governance (GPG) at the Ministry of the Information and Broadcast on Wednesday, said a press release.

He said this in response to a question from the former social development minister of Chile and a member of the delegation Georgio Jackson regarding reform initiatives and national election.