Govt using judiciary as tool: Fakhrul

BNP will hold protest rallies at districts and metropolitan cities across the country on Friday to protest against the sentence handed down by a court to the party acting vice chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman.
The protest rally will also be held in front of the party office at Naya Paltan in Dhaka at 2:00pm.
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made the announcement at a press conference at the party's Naya Paltan cenral office on Thursday.
Protesting against the verdict sentencing Tarique Rahman and Zubaida Rahman in a graft case filed over amassing wealth beyond their known sources of income, Mirza Fakhrul said the verdict has been delivered out of political reasons. The ongoing movement cannot be stopped by this verdict, he added.
The government is using the judiciary as a tool, the BNP leader said adding repressions and harassment are being inflicted by using the judicial system.
Fakhrul also said the nation is being pushed towards permanent violence and uncertainty.
The BNP secretary general said that this verdict has been passed intentionally to raise questions about the leadership of the one leading the the movement for existence.
The movement cannot be stopped in this way, the BNP leader said adding the people will not return home unless their demand is fulfilled.
Fakhrul also said not only Tarique Rahman but also Zubaida Rahman is sentenced although she is not involved in politics.
Mirza Fakhrul claimed the ruling Awami League leaders and activists are being acquitted of the cases in which Tarique Rahman has been sentenced.
He said there were 15 cases against Sheikh Hasina. Those cases have been withdrawn by using the court. However, BNP leaders have been sentenced to death in cases filed 25 years ago.
Fakhrul protested the attack on the president of a faction of Gono Odhikar Parishad, Nurul Haque Nur, by Chhatra League.