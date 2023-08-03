Govt using judiciary as tool: Fakhrul

BNP will hold protest rallies at districts and metropolitan cities across the country on Friday to protest against the sentence handed down by a court to the party acting vice chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman.

The protest rally will also be held in front of the party office at Naya Paltan in Dhaka at 2:00pm.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made the announcement at a press conference at the party's Naya Paltan cenral office on Thursday.