Assaulted lawyer doesn’t represent Amu: PP Omar Faruk

According to the public prosecutor, the lawyer came to the frontline all on a sudden and started delivering his speech. None of the arguing sides owned him as their lawyers, and it led to a scuffle there. At one point, he was pushed out of the courtroom.

Later, the court procedures began and the defence lawyer, Shahin, along with others presented their arguments, he added.

Regarding the media reports on preventing the defence lawyer from presenting his argument, the public prosecutor said it was not true.