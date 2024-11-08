Assaulted lawyer doesn’t represent Amu: PP Omar Faruk
The chief public prosecutor of the Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge court, Omar Faruk, has claimed that the lawyer of arrested Awami League leader Amir Hossain Amu was not beaten up at the court.
“Those who are real lawyers have spoken at the court,” he said at a press conference at his office in Dhaka on Friday.
An incident took place in the courtroom on Thursday when a lawyer was physically assaulted during the hearing of a case filed against Amir Hossain Amu. Later, the lawyer, Swapan Roy Chowdhury, claimed to have been beaten up during placing his argument on behalf of Amu.
Omar Faruk ruled out the allegation and termed it ‘false’. “Swapan Roy Chowdhury is not the lawyer of Amir Hossain Amu. Also, there is no power of attorney in favour of him.”
According to the public prosecutor, the lawyer came to the frontline all on a sudden and started delivering his speech. None of the arguing sides owned him as their lawyers, and it led to a scuffle there. At one point, he was pushed out of the courtroom.
Later, the court procedures began and the defence lawyer, Shahin, along with others presented their arguments, he added.
Regarding the media reports on preventing the defence lawyer from presenting his argument, the public prosecutor said it was not true.