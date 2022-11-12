From megaprojects to widow-allowance, govt steals everything: Fakhrul

The BNP leader said, “The Awami League government has destroyed the country ever since it has ascended to power. The government has destroyed politics and economy of the country. It is destroying our future.”

Fakhrul, who started his speech on 4:28pm, talked for about half an hour.

He said, “We did not want such Bangladesh. We did not want to see our boys becoming peddlers after finishing their studies, earn their livelihood through driving motorcycles and not getting better jobs."

He further said some 42 per cent of the people of the country live under the poverty line.

However, it was said people would get rice at Tk 10 per kg, every household would get job, and fertilizer would be provided for free, nothing such happened, Fakhrul pointed out.