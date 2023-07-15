AL, BNP want to understand who will take responsibility for dialogue

While visiting Dhaka, the US undersecretary Uzra Zeya clearly said her country supports a dialogue to resolve the political crisis over the next parliamentary election.

The civil society in the country is also pressing for a dialogue to resolve the crisis, while the ruling Awami League and the opposition BNP are not saying that the path of dialogue is completely shut.

Although these two major parties are not saying anything about the matter, they are trying to understand who will shoulder the initiative for dialogue.

Leaders of these two parties said they have not started discussions among themselves regarding the dialogue.

On the last day of the Dhaka visit by the US delegation led by US undersecretary Uzra Zeya, held a series of meetings they on Thursday with ministers, the prime minister's adviser and foreign ministry officials.