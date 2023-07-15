AL, BNP want to understand who will take responsibility for dialogue

While visiting Dhaka, the US undersecretary Uzra Zeya clearly said her country supports a dialogue to resolve the political crisis over the next parliamentary election.
The civil society in the country is also pressing for a dialogue to resolve the crisis, while the ruling Awami League and the opposition BNP are not saying that the path of dialogue is completely shut.
Although these two major parties are not saying anything about the matter, they are trying to understand who will shoulder the initiative for dialogue.
Leaders of these two parties said they have not started discussions among themselves regarding the dialogue.
On the last day of the Dhaka visit by the US delegation led by US undersecretary Uzra Zeya, held a series of meetings they on Thursday with ministers, the prime minister's adviser and foreign ministry officials.
Let BNP declare they would participate in the election in accordance with the constitution. Afterwards, discussions may be held
Preferring not to be named, an official who attended these meetings, said the US has given a message that they would closely observe whether the elections are being held in a free and fair manner. Besides, they have stressed resolving the crisis through discussions, the official added.
The visiting team of the European Union in Dhaka has also held meetings at different levels and stressed the need for an election in a peaceful manner.
However, the two political parties are active to keep control of the street. They have not yet started discussions regarding the dialogue. Both sides think there is a chance of lagging behind politically if they retreat at this stage.
So neither the ruling party nor the opposition camp is willing to take the responsibility of dialogue. Moreover, they do not have the mindset to compromise.
Awami League is considering the visits of the US and the European Union, meetings and discussion as a normal process ahead of the election.
Sources at the high level of the party said none of the foreign countries told the government or Awami League to hold the elections under a caretaker or neutral government. They are only talking about free and fair elections. Awami League is also assuring them of a free and fair election. As a result, Awami League feels the pressure to hold a dialogue.
Some Awami League policymakers think pressure may come at a stage about holding discussions with the opposition parties ahead of the election.
But Awami League does not agree to hold a dialogue about the resignation of Sheikh Hasina and the election under a caretaker government as Awami League will be defeated politically if these two issues come up for discussion in the dialogue.
Some of the ruling party think Awami League will be defeated ahead of the election if the dialogue is held with little chance that Sheikh Hasina will leave power. As a result, the party is not willing to hold a dialogue on these two issues.
Under such a context, Awami League is giving emphasis on two issues regarding the dialogue. First, the ruling party wants to understand what dialogue will be held. Second, who will take the initiative or responsibility of this dialogue. Awami League does not want interference by any third party over the election. But Awami League is ready to hold a dialogue if any party takes initiative to bring the BNP to the election in accordance with the constitution. In this case, discussions may be held over other demands of the BNP to hold free and fair elections.
When asked about the US undersecretary's remark to resolve problems through discussions, Awami League presidium member and agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque, speaking to Prothom Alo, said, "BNP wants to oust the government through movements. In this situation, what dialogue will be held with them? Let BNP declare they would participate in the election in accordance with the constitution. Afterwards, discussions may be held."
We will sit for dialogue only if our demand for a non-partisan government is accepted
Meanwhile, BNP believes it has no way to move away from the demand of national elections under a neutral government. The party leaders and activists won’t accept that either. In this context, the party will not take that well if someone from the party says something in advance in this regard.
The party leadership thinks that the situation this time is quite in their favour as compared to the last two national polls.
Several BNP leaders said they have more allies in the anti-government movement this time as compared to the situation prior to the general elections of 2014 and 2018.
The BNP activists are highly boosted by the activities of the international community, including the new US visa policy and sanctions on the RAB. The policymakers of the party believe it is time to force the government to resign. Therefore, they prefer to further intensify their movement on streets to keep the government under maximum pressure.
Many of the BNP leaders believe the government is under pressure due to the controversial general elections of 2014 and 2018. In this situation, it is the government who should take the initiative for dialogues, they say. It is their (the government’s) liability to sort out how to accept the demands of the opposition and how to convince them.
The issue of dialogue has come up from different quarters. US under secretary Uzra Zeya, during her four-day visit to Bangladesh, has cleared their expectations of a peaceful poll-environment and dialogues between the two sides.
Speaking to Prothom Alo regarding this, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, “We will sit for dialogue only if our demand for a non-partisan government is accepted. We will sit in dialogue only to discuss the outline of the non-partisan and neutral government. Otherwise, there is no point in holding dialogues.”
There will be conflict and violence if Awami League and BNP fail to come to consensus through discussion. In that context, both parties will agree to sit in a dialogue eventually
“The Awami League held a one-sided election in 2014. There was no positive outcome despite dialogues with the government in 2018,” he added.
So far, none of the Awami League and BNP leaders wants to take the responsibility of holding dialogues. Both parties are raising questions about the agenda of the dialogues. BNP is not willing to take part in dialogue on any issue other than polls under a non-partisan government. Meanwhile, Awami League has made it clear that they will go for dialogues only if BNP agrees to take part in a poll under a government led by prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
Some six months before the national election, none of the parties are willing to compromise their stance.
However, political analysts say, the new US visa policy has put both parties under some pressure. Besides, the diplomatic efforts from the West, including the US, have created pressure on both sides.
We are also seeing impacts of these diplomatic efforts. The ruling party and BNP held peaceful public rallies within a short distance in Dhaka last Wednesday. Despite holding counter programmes, no one from either party wants to take the responsibility of raising tension or any sort of violence. Therefore, the international pressure may increase further in the days nearing the national polls, which could change the attitude of both parties regarding holding dialogues, the political analysts say.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) secretary Badiul Alam Mazumder said, “There will be conflict and violence if Awami League and BNP fail to come to consensus through discussion. In that context, both parties will agree to sit in a dialogue eventually.”