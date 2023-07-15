Democracy’s qualitative standard is important

The message delivered by Washington through the visit of US Under Secretary of State Uzra Zeya, is nothing new. The US has continuously been giving this message for free and fair elections. By repeatedly delivering this message, the US wants to stress that while Bangladesh is ascending to a certain level of economic development, it is also important as a modern state that it ensures a qualitative standard of democracy.
It is important to ensure that citizens enjoy freedom of expression. The US under secretary mentioned that as we enter the preparatory period of the election, a proper environment for the election should be in place and everyone should be able to freely express their views.
No dialogue is being held between the two major political parties to resolve their differences. The US welcomes such dialogue between the political parties. Though the US mentions that it is in no way involved in the dialogue, it has given indications that they will positively consider a supporting role if the matter of dialogue arises.
We must keep in mind that the Bangladesh election is not only important to us, but for the entire region. This election is important for the stability of the region. The Bangladesh government has been sheltering over one million Rohingya refugees. The US has been praising Bangladesh highly for this.
We see a sort of similarity between the US message for free and fair elections, and the message of the government. Most importantly, it reflects aspirations of the people. The people are eager to see a free and fair election. The people want an election process where they can see a manifestation of their views, that the future path of Bangladesh’s politics is determined by their wishes.
Another matter to be mentioned here is that the US is a large market for our exports. And Uzra Zeya pointed out that in consideration of the export market, the issue of upholding and protecting labour rights was important. And so it would be wise to take these matters into consideration.
The issues pertaining to labour rights and freedom of expression that the US under secretary raised during talks, are inalienable parts of democracy. She particularly placed importance on freedom of the media during the election times.