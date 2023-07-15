Democracy’s qualitative standard is important

The message delivered by Washington through the visit of US Under Secretary of State Uzra Zeya, is nothing new. The US has continuously been giving this message for free and fair elections. By repeatedly delivering this message, the US wants to stress that while Bangladesh is ascending to a certain level of economic development, it is also important as a modern state that it ensures a qualitative standard of democracy.

It is important to ensure that citizens enjoy freedom of expression. The US under secretary mentioned that as we enter the preparatory period of the election, a proper environment for the election should be in place and everyone should be able to freely express their views.