Let the people of Bangladesh decide: Uzra Zeya

US under secretary for civilian security, democracy and human rights, Uzra Zeya has urged the political parties in Bangladesh to reject violence and support a genuinely peaceful democratic process that allows the people of Bangladesh to choose their own leaders.

“Well, I think one message I would underscore is urging all parties to reject violence, and to support a genuinely inclusive, peaceful, free and fair democratic process. Let's let the people of Bangladesh decide,” she told the news agency in an exclusive interview before wrapping up her two and half days visit to Bangladesh.

Uzra Zeya made it clear that the United States’ objective is to support elections in Bangladesh that are “free, fair and peaceful.”

On the other hand, she said the question of potentially a caretaker government, or a boycott, these are “internal matters” for the people of Bangladesh. “We don't see a role for the United States. And I just want to underscore the final point that we do not take sides between political parties.”