We all want dialogue: Uzra Zeya

US under secretary Uzra Zeya has said she hopes a dialogue will be held among the political parties to resolve differences of opinions ahead of the upcoming national election.

Uzra Zeya held meetings with the prime minister Sheikh Hasina, law minister Anisul Huq, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan and the foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen on Thursday.

She has talked to newsmen after the lunch with foreign secretary at the state guest house Padma in the afternoon.