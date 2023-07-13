We all want dialogue: Uzra Zeya

US under secretary Uzra Zeya has said she hopes a dialogue will be held among the political parties to resolve differences of opinions ahead of the upcoming national election.
Uzra Zeya held meetings with the prime minister Sheikh Hasina, law minister Anisul Huq, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan and the foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen on Thursday.
She has talked to newsmen after the lunch with foreign secretary at the state guest house Padma in the afternoon.
As a long time partner, US Undersecretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya said the US wants to play a role for holding a free and fair election in Bangladesh.
She said, alongside the prime minister Sheikh Hasina, several ministers have expressed their commitment in holding a free and fair election.
When asked about a dialogue between two major political parties, the US undersecretary said, "We all want a dialogue. But we are not directly involved in this process."
The US announced a new visa policy in May to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections in Bangladesh. According to the visa policy, the US will not issue visas to those Bangladeshis who will hinder the democratic election process.
After the announcement of new visa policy by the US ahead of elections in Bangladesh, Uzra Zeya is visiting Bangladesh as the senior official of their country.
US Undersecretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya arrived in Dhaka on Tuesday evening on a four-day visit.
After visiting Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar on Wednesday, she held meetings with ministers one after another since morning.
As part of global human rights policy, the US wants a free and fair election in Bangladesh, Uzra Zeya said.
In a written speech, the US undersecretary said, "A prosperous future depends on its strong democratic institutions, and the broad participation of Bangladeshis and elections and the governance of their country. The United States looks forward to continued collaboration supportive and inclusive, democratic Bangladesh, in which all the people of Bangladesh can thrive."
"We also discussed the need for free and fair elections, the ability of journalists to report the news without fear of retaliation or intimidation, collaboration to combat trafficking in persons and the vital role that civil society plays in democracies advancing respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, including freedoms of expression and association," Uzra Zeya added.