AL wants correction in EU statement

The ruling Awami League wants a correction in the statement made by the high representative of the European Union (EU) for foreign affairs and security policy Joseph Borrell recently regarding 'detention of 8,000 leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)'.

Speaking regarding this, the ruling party general secretary Obaidul Quader said such a statement was given due to lack of information. However, Bangladesh won’t condemn the statement as the EU is a forum of “Bangladesh’s friends”, he said.

Also road transport and bridges minister, Obaidul Quader said this during a briefing at the office of Dhaka district Awami League in the capital’s Tejgaon on Monday.