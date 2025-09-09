Strict security in DUCSU election: No entry to campus without ID card

Voting is underway in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) and hall union elections. The entire campus has been placed under a security blanket. Around 2,000 police personnel have been deployed. Carrying firearms has been banned.

The main entry points to the campus—Shaheed Minar, Palashi, Nilkhet, Udayan School, Fuller Road, and Doel Chattar—have been closed to the general public.

However, students, teachers, staff, and journalists are being allowed entry upon showing valid identification.