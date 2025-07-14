Lal Chand murder being used as excuse to disrupt election environment: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that the brutal murder of scrap trader Lal Chand, alias Sohag, 39, in front of Mitford Hospital (Sir Salimullah Medical College) in the capital is being exploited for political gains.

Mirza Fakhrul made the remarks while speaking at a press conference held at the BNP Chairperson’s political office in Gulshan today, Monday. At the time he also announced that the BNP has decided to form an ‘Investigation and Fact-Finding Committee’ to uncover the underlying causes of Lal Chand’s murder.

The BNP secretary general stated there is ample reason to suspect that such an incident is being used, under the instigation of certain quarters, as a pretext to disrupt the environment ahead of the upcoming national election.

A group of men brutally murdered Lal Chand in broad daylight on the busy road in front of Mitford Hospital this Wednesday. Leaders and activists from the BNP-affiliated Jubo Dal, Chhatra Dal, and Swechchhasebak Dal have reportedly been linked to the incident. BNP reported of expelling five of their activists in connection to the murder.