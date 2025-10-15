BNP assessing candidate list of allies

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party has already declared that they would form a national government including their partners in their simultaneous movement if they win the polls.

Now, ahead of the polls, the party has turned its focus on candidates from the allied parties.

The BNP has already got a list of 106 candidates from five parties and two alliances that took part in the simultaneous movements.

However, the left leaning Six-Party Alliance is yet to submit their list. They have already announced the names of potential candidates in 138 constituencies.

If the names of the 138 candidates announced by the Ganatantra Mancha are added, the number of seats sought by the allies of the simultaneous movement from the BNP stands at 244. Apart from these, there are a few other parties with whom the BNP is still negotiating seat arrangements, which are not included in this count.

Sources in both the BNP and Ganatantra Mancha said a meeting between the BNP and leaders of the Ganatantra Mancha will be held soon. The meeting is expected to discuss various issues related to the election, including possible seat negotiations.