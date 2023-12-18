Agriculture minister explains his statement

Awami League presidium member and agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque has explained his statement regarding the arrest of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders and releasing them on condition of taking part in the forthcoming 12th parliamentary elections.

Abdur Razzaque said his remarks came in correspondence with the Election Commission’s statement regarding delaying the polls if needed.

The agriculture minister said, “What is the meaning of delaying the polls? It means that if the BNP agrees to take part, then the polls will be delayed to create a proper environment.”

The Awami League presidium member claimed that he too had said the same. He said this while speaking to newspersons in his office at the secretariat.