Political motive might be behind US move: Abdur Razzaque

Minister and senior AL leader Abdur Razzaque said he suspects there might be a political motive behind the announcement of initiating the visa restrictions on Bangladeshi individuals. The ruling party leader said he also considers the US move as interference in the internal affairs of Bangladesh.
It would be shameful for any country. But there might be a political motive behind the decision.Abdur Razzaque, AL presidium member
In his reaction, agriculture minister and AL presidium member Abdur Razzaque today told Prothom Alo, “The US action over Bangladesh’s election is shameful. It would be shameful for any country. But there might be a political motive behind the decision.”
Explaining his stance, Razzaque said the steps were taken based on false information provided by BNP and Jamaat.
“There is no scope to go beyond the constitution in the country. The election commission would hold the election as per the constitution. We’ve voter list, transparent ballot boxes and the law for the EC to conduct the election independently. The environment is conducive to a free and fair election. What else can be done!,” Abdur Razzaque said.
The US in May announced a new visa policy for Bangladesh to help the country hold a free and fair election. On Friday, the US state department said it started taking steps to impose visa restrictions on Bangladeshi individuals.
Many people raised the question that whether the latest announcement by the US means that Bangladesh failed to create a conducive environment for a free and fair election in four months after the rolling out of the visa policy. Abdur Razzaque said, “The EC will hold the election. The government is extending cooperation to them and will do so. We’ve favorable environment here. The election will take place as per the constitution and that election will be free and fair.”
Abdur Razzaque also criticised the stance of some European countries over the sentence of human rights activist Abdur Razzaque.
He said Odhikar’s Adilur Rahman provided wrong information on the number of deaths during Hefazat e Islam’s programme on 5 May in 2013.
“The judiciary of Bangladesh is working independently and they have sentenced the crime as per the law of Bangladesh. Yet when questions are raised on the issue, we cannot but term it inference on the judiciary of an independent country,” he added.