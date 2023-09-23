Political motive might be behind US move: Abdur Razzaque

The US in May announced a new visa policy for Bangladesh to help the country hold a free and fair election. On Friday, the US state department said it started taking steps to impose visa restrictions on Bangladeshi individuals.

Many people raised the question that whether the latest announcement by the US means that Bangladesh failed to create a conducive environment for a free and fair election in four months after the rolling out of the visa policy. Abdur Razzaque said, “The EC will hold the election. The government is extending cooperation to them and will do so. We’ve favorable environment here. The election will take place as per the constitution and that election will be free and fair.”