US has done well by imposing the visa policy: Salman F Rahman

The US has imposed visa sanctions in several members of the law enforcement, members of the ruling party and the political opposition. This was stated by the American Embassy in Dhaka after the US State Department yesterday, Friday, declared that it has started imposing sanctions on those who were obstructing the democratic election process in Bangladesh.

When asked how the government was viewing these visa restrictions, Salman F Rahman replied, "They had done well in imposing these visa restrictions. They said they would sanction those who obstructed the election. The government has said, we want a free and fair election. We do not want to obstruct it."

Salman F Rahman went on to say, the main opposition party has said they will not allow the election to be held. How will they not allow it to be held? There is only one way -- violence. The visa sanctions have been imposed for those who obstruct the election. Names from the opposition are on the list too.