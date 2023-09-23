EU not seeing possibility of an international standard election

In the letter send to the chief election commissioner from the EU ambassador in Dhaka, Charles Whiteley, however, fund constraints had been mentioned as one of the reasons for not sending an election observation team.

When Nabila Massrali was asked whether budget constraints had led to this decision, she replied that the decision had been taken on the basis of the opinion of the EU investigating team and independent experts.

Nabila Massrali went on to say, EU sent an independent inquiry mission to Bangladesh. The mission was in Bangladesh from 6 to 22 July. The task of the mission was to independently and from a strategic angle, collect objective information and to evaluate how effective, possible and fruitful it would be or EU to send an election observation mission to observe the election in which Bangladesh has pledged to adhere to international standards.