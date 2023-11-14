EC may announce election schedule in one or two days: PM Hasina

The prime minister said, “The next election is approaching nearer. If the people cast vote for us, we will come to the power. In case of otherwise, we will have no regret for that”.

She said the Awami League never comes to power by undemocratic way, referring to the assumption of power through 2014 and 2018 elections.

The prime minister also thanked the people for voting her party to power time and again and thus giving the chance to serve the nation.

She said the BNP-Jamaat alliance does not want to take part in the election rather to create an unstable situation in the country by carrying out arson violence to land people in sufferings.

She also said her government has taken all measures including enacting new law to make the election free and fair. “We have ensured the voting rights of the people through struggle.”

Sheikh Hasina also said that the election commission introduced transparent ballot boxes and prepared voter list with photographs following the proposals of the Awami League.

“They (the BNP-Jamaat alliance) got only 30 seats (in 2008 general election which was accepted by all). Then, you say, will they be interested in participate in the next election,” she said.

The prime minister said they have no intention to be in the next election rather they are out to foil the polls.

“They are trying to leave the people in suffering foiling the election by creating anarchic situation,” she said.