AL men clash with JCD-Jamaat in Sylhet, 6 detained

At least seven people including pedestrians were injured as clash took place between ruling party activists and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) and Jamaat activists in Sylhet today, the second day of 3-day long blockade of BNP-Jamaat.
Police detained six leaders-activists of Chhatra Dal and BNP over the incident.
Alongside the countrywide blockade, Chhatra Dal in Sylhet division called dawn-to-dusk hartal in four districts protesting against the reported killing of a BNP leader by police on the first day of blockade. Sylhet district and city units Chattra Dal brought out a procession in Bandarbazar area. They vandalised several vehicles during picketing.
Witnesses said Chhatra Dal chased a procession of Chhatra League when it was heading to Humayun Rashid Chattar through Bandarbazar. As Chhatra League leaders fled from the scene, Chhatra Dal leaders-activists vandalised several motorbikes.
While this chase and counter chase was going on in Bandarbazar area, several hundred Jamaat members gathered in nearby Mohajanpatti area for a procession in support of blockade.
They also locked into clashes with ruling party men. A group of Swecchasebak League leaders-activists with 50-60 motorbikes were heading for the ruling party’s peace rally. They also joined the clash.
The clash continued for at least half an hour. Later police came to the spot and dispersed the crowd, firing pallets and tear shells.
Sylhet district Chhatra Dal’s secretary Dilowar Hossain said they retaliated as their peaceful political rally was obstructed by Chhatra League and Swecchasebak League.
Meanwhile, Sylhet city Swecchasebak League’s secretary Debangshu Das Mithu said some Chhatra Dal members attacked Chhatra League leaders-activists. Swecchasebak League men then chased away Chhatra Dal men.
Sylhet city Jamaat’s secretary Md Shahjahan Ali said Jamaat men brought out a procession from Mohajanpatti area as part of their pre scheduled programme in support of blockade, but they were caught in the middle of a clash between Chhatra League and Chhatra Dal.
He claimed Jamaat men quickly left the scene without engaging them in the clash.
Sylhet metropolitan police’s deputy commissioner Md Azbahar Ali Sheikh said police fired pellets and tear shells.
Six leaders-activists of BNP and Chhatra Dal have been detained over the clash, he added.