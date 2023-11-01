AL men clash with JCD-Jamaat in Sylhet, 6 detained

At least seven people including pedestrians were injured as clash took place between ruling party activists and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) and Jamaat activists in Sylhet today, the second day of 3-day long blockade of BNP-Jamaat.

Police detained six leaders-activists of Chhatra Dal and BNP over the incident.

Alongside the countrywide blockade, Chhatra Dal in Sylhet division called dawn-to-dusk hartal in four districts protesting against the reported killing of a BNP leader by police on the first day of blockade. Sylhet district and city units Chattra Dal brought out a procession in Bandarbazar area. They vandalised several vehicles during picketing.