Upazila polls saw 36pc voter turnout: EC Alamgir

Election commissioner Md Alamgir on Thursday said that in the first phase of the Upazila Parishad election the voter turnout was 36.1 per cent.

He said this while talking to the reporters at Nirbhachan Bhaban in capital’s Agargaon area.

Commissioner Alamgir said 36.1 per cent vote were cast on Wednesday in the first phase of Upazila Parishad polls.

Sonatala, Mirsrai and Kushtia Sadar upazilas witnessed the lowest voter turnout at 17 per cent while Joypurhat’s Khetlal upazila recorded highest voter turnout at 73.1 percent, he said.