Awami League’s plundering is being buried due to political debates: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said the plundering during the Awami League regime is being buried due to political debate.

The BNP secretary general made the remark while speaking at a press conference at the chairperson's office in city’s Gulshan today, Thursday following the unveiling of a report on corruption in the power sector during the reign of Awami League.

Mirza Fakhrul requested the journalists to publish detailed reports of corruption done by the Awami League government in the power and energy sectors.

“We believe the power sector saw the most corruption during the Awami League regime,” Mirza Fakhrul said.