Awami League embarks on election preparations 

Awami League has initiated activities to create an atmosphere for the upcoming 12th national parliament elections across the country, immediately following the announcement of the election schedule.

Their electoral journey begins today, Friday, and concurrently, efforts to bring various parties to the polling ground have intensified. The ruling party aims to bring those who wish to participate in the votes forth within a week.

According to party policymakers, all organisational activities of Awami League will be election-centric from Friday onwards. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will actively engage in the day-to-day activities of the party alongside her responsibilities in the state.

The first meeting of Awami League's election management committee is scheduled for today, Friday. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will preside over the meeting at 3:00 pm at the Dhaka District and Dhaka North City Awami League office in Tejgaon. The election management committee comprises top leaders from the party's central committee, advisory council, and associated organisations.