Manna’s vehicle damaged in Rupganj

The vehicle of Nagorik Oikya’s convenor, Mahmudur Rahman Manna, was attacked and damaged in Rupganj, Narayanganj. The attack took place on Monday evening when Manna was speaking at an event to celebrate the birthday of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia’s adviser Taimur Alam Khandakar and also to pray for Khaleda Zia’s heath.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Taimur Alam Khandakar said, at least 20 leaders and workers, as well as his daughter Barrister Mariam Khandakar, were injured in the attack. Around 40 to 50 persons in helmets, carrying cleavers and sticks, came up and damaged four cars, motorcycles, the stage where the event was taking place, the sound system and chairs
Upazila Mahila Dal leader Fatema, BNP leader Pinto Ahmed and former general secretary of the district Jubo Dal, Ashraful Alam, were injured in the attack. Taimur Alam Khan claimed that the attacked was carried out upon the orders of Narayanganj-1 member of parliament, textile and jute minister Dastagir Gazi.
Upazila Awami League president and member of parliament Dastagir Gazi said he knew nothing about the incident. He told Prothom Alo, “We do not follow the political culture of attacking the opposition party. They have conflicts among themselves. They carried out the attacks and damage, and now are blaming us. Surely they have videos of photographs. Let them prove that our men staged the attack, then we will surely take action.”
Present at the time of the attack, Taimur Alam Khandakar’s younger brother and president of Narayanganj city Jubo Dal, Maksudul Alam Khandakar, said that the attack was led by Firoz Bhuiyan, who was in charge of the food at Golam Dastagir Gazi’s house. Thana Chhatra League president Faisal Sikdar, vice president Riad, thana Jubo League co-organising secretary Russel, Swechchhashebok League leader Pavel and other Chhatra League, Jubo League and Swechchhashebok League men took part in the attack, he said.
Mahmudur Rahman Manna, speaking to Prothom Alo, said, “I was speaking at the event celebrating Taimur Alam’s 68th birthday. Towards the end of my speech, around 40 to 50 boys approached the stage, calling out the slogan “Joy Bangla, Joy Bangabandhu!” The leaders and activists there quickly took me to a safe room. The attackers damaged my vehicle.” He even a hour after the incident, police didn’t arrive at the spot.
Rupganj police stations officer-in-charge, Mahmudul Hasan, claimed that there had been no attack on the event. He told Prothom Alo, “Taimur Alam was holding his event at home, near the residence of MP Golam Dastagir Gazi. Anti-government speeches were being made at the event and so Awami League men went there and told them not to make such statements.”
The OC said, “Our police are at the spot. They did not see any damages or injuries. There have been no complaints either.”