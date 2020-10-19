Manna’s vehicle damaged in Rupganj

Upazila Mahila Dal leader Fatema, BNP leader Pinto Ahmed and former general secretary of the district Jubo Dal, Ashraful Alam, were injured in the attack. Taimur Alam Khan claimed that the attacked was carried out upon the orders of Narayanganj-1 member of parliament, textile and jute minister Dastagir Gazi.

Upazila Awami League president and member of parliament Dastagir Gazi said he knew nothing about the incident. He told Prothom Alo, “We do not follow the political culture of attacking the opposition party. They have conflicts among themselves. They carried out the attacks and damage, and now are blaming us. Surely they have videos of photographs. Let them prove that our men staged the attack, then we will surely take action.”

Present at the time of the attack, Taimur Alam Khandakar’s younger brother and president of Narayanganj city Jubo Dal, Maksudul Alam Khandakar, said that the attack was led by Firoz Bhuiyan, who was in charge of the food at Golam Dastagir Gazi’s house. Thana Chhatra League president Faisal Sikdar, vice president Riad, thana Jubo League co-organising secretary Russel, Swechchhashebok League leader Pavel and other Chhatra League, Jubo League and Swechchhashebok League men took part in the attack, he said.