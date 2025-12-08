New alliance of 18 parties led by 2 Jatiya Party factions launched
Another alliance has been formed ahead of the national election. The alliance, led by two factions of the Jatiya Party, which is split into several factions, has been named the “National Democratic Front” (NDF).
A total of 18 parties, including the Jatiya Party factions led by Anisul Islam Mahmud and Anwar Hossain Manju, are in this alliance.
The NDF alliance announcement came the day after the National Citizen Party, Amar Bangladesh Party, and Rastro Songskar Andolan announced the formation of a new alliance surrounding the national parliamentary election scheduled for February.
The alliance made its debut today, Monday, at a formal press conference at an auditorium in the Gulshan-1 area of the capital. Out of the 18 parties in this alliance, six are registered with the election commission (EC).
Anwar Hossain Manju, chairman of the Jatiya Party (JP), has been made the chief adviser of the new alliance. Anisul Islam Mahmud, chairman of a faction of Jatiya Party (JaPa), has become the president.
ABM Ruhul Amin Hawlader, general secretary of the JaPa, has become the chief spokesperson of the alliance. In addition, Golam Sarwar, acting chairman of the new party Janata Party Bangladesh, formed under the leadership of Ilias Kanchan, has been made the chief coordinator of the alliance.
Officials from the embassies of India, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Brunei, posted in Dhaka, were present at the launch event of this alliance.
The parties in the newly formed alliance include the section of the Jatiya Party (JaPa) led by Anisul Islam, Bangladesh Jatiya Party (JP), Janata Party Bangladesh, Trinamool BNP, Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Andolan, Bangladesh Sangskritik Muktijote, Gono Front, Bangladesh Muslim League (Mohsin Rashid), Jatiya Islamic Mohajot, Bangladesh Sadhin Party, Bangladesh Sadhinota Party, Alliance Democratic Party, Bangladesh Ganatantrik Andolan, Democratic Party, Jatiya Sangskritik Jote, JASAD (Shahjahan Siraj), United Democratic Party and Gono Andolan.
Officials from the embassies of India, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Brunei, posted in Dhaka, were present at the launch event of this alliance.
What the leaders of the new alliance said
Anwar Hossain Manju, chief guest of the press conference, praised the initiative to form the new political front, while also expressing apprehension, based on his past experience that such attempts often fail.
This former minister of Sheikh Hasina's government, deposed by the mass uprising, said that although infrastructural development has occurred in the country over the last 54 years, fundamental rights and a secure civilian life have not been ensured.
According to him, successive governments have run the country by instilling fear. The core spirit of independence has also not been fully implemented. True freedom is speaking without fear and living without anxiety, which is still not ensured.
Speaking regarding the role of the interim government, Anwar Hossain Manju said, "The government's main responsibility was to mitigate political conflicts and organise a free and acceptable election. But in reality, they have failed to ensure an environment free from partisan influence in the administrative structure. There are allegations that this interim government has shown a soft attitude towards a specific political group and could not take any effective measures to resolve the crisis of confidence at the grassroots level. Consequently, instead of fulfilling the expectations of the people, the lack of confidence in the interim government itself has further increased."
Anisul Islam Mahmud, president of the NDF, read out the alliance's declaration at the press conference.
He said, “The interim government and the election commission often say they are prepared for the election and that it will be the best election of the century. We do not know what administrative preparations they have made; but we are not seeing any reflection of it in reality on the ground. Although the election will be held in two months, there is no real reflection of its preparation at the field level; rather, the people are still doubtful whether the election will take place.”
He commented that Bangladesh is now immersed in deep political uncertainty. In his opinion, the deterioration of law and order, uncontrolled commodity prices, unrest on the streets, and political complaints and counter-complaints have made the electoral environment critical.
Anisul Islam believes that a fair election is impossible in the current situation.
He said, "If law and order collapses, a 'mafia-controlled' election will bring back fascism. The people want change, so everyone must collectively pressure the government to ensure a neutral, transparent, and acceptable election."
Raising the allegation of false cases, he said that a just election is not possible in such an environment. He demanded the release of journalist Shawkat Mahmud, general secretary of the alliance partner Janata Party.
Ruhul Amin Hawlader, chief spokesperson of the alliance, said that national life is passing through a critical time. The main responsibility now is to unite all political forces.
He said, “We hope the interim government will organise an inclusive election with everyone. If an election is held excluding anyone, it will not achieve stability. We must learn from our past experience and move forward.”