New alliance of 18 parties led by 2 Jatiya Party factions launched

Another alliance has been formed ahead of the national election. The alliance, led by two factions of the Jatiya Party, which is split into several factions, has been named the “National Democratic Front” (NDF).

A total of 18 parties, including the Jatiya Party factions led by Anisul Islam Mahmud and Anwar Hossain Manju, are in this alliance.

The NDF alliance announcement came the day after the National Citizen Party, Amar Bangladesh Party, and Rastro Songskar Andolan announced the formation of a new alliance surrounding the national parliamentary election scheduled for February.

The alliance made its debut today, Monday, at a formal press conference at an auditorium in the Gulshan-1 area of the capital. Out of the 18 parties in this alliance, six are registered with the election commission (EC).