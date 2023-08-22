Raushan Ershad ‘silent’, 3 JaPa leaders including secretary general issue ‘video message’

Hours after Raushan Ershad declared herself chairman of Jatiya Party in a statement, its secretary general Mujibul Haque Chunnu called it ‘fake’.
Mujibul Haque made this claim in separate statement and video message issued on Tuesday afternoon. Two more Jatiya Party presidium members also separate statements and video messages on this matter.
In the statement, Jatiya Party secretary general Mujibul Haque said no one can relieve the chairman of his/her duty at their will. Nobody can do anything outside the jurisdiction of the party constitution. Jatiya Party leaders and activities are united under the leadership of Ghulam Muhammed Quader.
Several persons expelled from the Jatiya Party gave such fake news using the name of madam Raushan Ershad. No such thing happened and there is no chance of it happening either. Mujibul Haque urged everyone not to be misled by this fake news.
Earlier on Tuesday, a press release signed by Raushan Ershad was sent to the media, in which she declared herself chairman of Jatiya Party.
“I Begum Raushan Ershad, MP, and founding co-chairman of Jatiya Party, hereby declare that I take charge of party chairman for sake of keeping the party moving at the decision and suggestion of the senior leaders of the party,” reads the press release signed by Raushan as party’s founding co-chairman and leader of the opposition in the parliament.
Certain Kazi Lutful Kabir sent this press release to WhatsApp group ‘Press Note (JaPa)’. Kazi Lutful Kabir has been sending statements to this group on behalf of Raushan Ershad and leaders loyal to her for quiet sometime. Along with that press release, a meeting minute with the signature of six presidium members were also sent to this group mentioning that a decision has been taken to make Raushan Ershad the party chairman.
Regarding this, the Jatiya Party secretary general said. “I have talked to all co-chairmen whose signature has been used for this news, and they informed me that they neither cooperated in such decision nor signed anything.”
The Jatiya Party has six presidium members. Two of them -- Syed Abu Hossain and Shafiqul Islam protested the news published in media. They said GM Qauder is the party chairman and the party remains united under his leadership, while Raushan Earshad is chief patron of the party and she is like a mother figure to them.
Raushan Earshad could not be reached for a comment. She did not reply to SMS either.
However, Golam Mosih, political secretary to Raushan Earshad, said a fake statement has been circulated to the media and someone might do so to spread confusion.