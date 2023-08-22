Raushan Ershad ‘silent’, 3 JaPa leaders including secretary general issue ‘video message’

Hours after Raushan Ershad declared herself chairman of Jatiya Party in a statement, its secretary general Mujibul Haque Chunnu called it ‘fake’.

Mujibul Haque made this claim in separate statement and video message issued on Tuesday afternoon. Two more Jatiya Party presidium members also separate statements and video messages on this matter.

In the statement, Jatiya Party secretary general Mujibul Haque said no one can relieve the chairman of his/her duty at their will. Nobody can do anything outside the jurisdiction of the party constitution. Jatiya Party leaders and activities are united under the leadership of Ghulam Muhammed Quader.