BNP leader Mosharraf calls for ousting govt to materialise dreams

BNP standing committee member Khandakar Mosharraf Hossain on Wednesday said the current Awami League government must be ousted to restore democracy and materialise the dreams of the martyred intellectuals.

"We still could not implement the real spirit of the freedom fighters and the martyred intellectuals even after 51 years of the country’s independence,” he said.

Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader said the main spirit of the liberation war was to establish democracy, justice and equality.

“The martyred intellectuals gave us freedom by sacrificing their lives. We have to materialise the dreams of the freedom fighters and the martyred intellectuals and the spirit of the Liberation War. To materialise those dreams, this government must be removed. We, the people of the whole country, are ready to unseat the regime,” he said.

BNP arranged the programme at the National Press Club, marking the Martyred Intellectuals’ Day.

Mosharraf, a BNP standing committee member, said Awami League has been staying in power for 14 years by force without people’s mandate.