DU hall unions: Independent candidates win 53 out of 54 posts

In the elections for the 18 hall unions of Dhaka University, the independent candidates achieved an overwhelming win in the positions of Vice-President (VP), General Secretary (GS) and Assistant General Secretary (AGS).

An analysis of the results shows that out of the total 54 posts across the halls, independents were victorious in 53. The only exception was the VP post of Jagannath Hall, where the candidate from the panel nominated by the Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal emerged successful.