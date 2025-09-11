DU hall unions: Independent candidates win 53 out of 54 posts
In the elections for the 18 hall unions of Dhaka University, the independent candidates achieved an overwhelming win in the positions of Vice-President (VP), General Secretary (GS) and Assistant General Secretary (AGS).
An analysis of the results shows that out of the total 54 posts across the halls, independents were victorious in 53. The only exception was the VP post of Jagannath Hall, where the candidate from the panel nominated by the Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal emerged successful.
In this year’s hall union elections, only the Chhatra Dal formally announced a panel. The other student organisations did not present official panels, although many extended support to independent candidates. In most cases, independent candidates received backing from Islami Chhatra Shibir and Bangladesh Ganotantrik Chhatra Sangsad. Additionally, in Jagannath Hall, the Chhatra Union (Meghmallar – Mayeen) fielded a panel under the banner of the Shahid Jagatjyoti Brigade.
Each hall union election comprised 13 positions. Across the 18 residential halls, including VP, GS and AGS, there were a total of 234 posts contested by 1,035 candidates.
The voting took place on Tuesday from 8am to 4pm at 8 centres within Dhaka University for both the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) and the hall unions. Following the vote count, the results of all the hall unions were declared after midnight, while the DUCSU results were announced the following morning, Wednesday.
Although the majority of successful candidates in the residential halls were independents, many had both open and tacit support from political student organisations, which is believed to have contributed to their victories.
Discussions with students revealed that long-standing dissatisfaction with the culture of ‘gonoroom’ and ‘guestroom’ practices in the halls influenced the preference for independent candidates in the elections.
Ifran Hossain, a resident student of Shahid Sergeant Zahurul Haq Hall, told Prothom Alo that long-standing discontent with the Chhatra League’s imposition of gonorooms, guestroom practices and negative politics had generated resentment among students. As a result, students placed greater trust in independent candidates.
Winners of top three posts in hall unions
In Rokeya Hall, the Vice-President (VP) is Fatematul Jannat Ema (941 votes), the General Secretary (GS) is Sinthia Mehrin Sokal (1,961 votes), and the Assistant General Secretary (AGS) is Adiba Saima Khan (1,656 votes). In Sufia Kamal Hall, the VP is Sanjana Akter Chowdhury (1,220), the GS is Ms Ruku Khatun (1,249), and the AGS is Shimu Akter (1,655). In Shamsun Nahar Hall, the VP is Kurratul Ain Kaniz (1,046), the GS is Samia Masud Momo (1,590), and the AGS is Nure Jannat Sujana (1,103).
In Kuwait Maitree Hall, the VP is Rafiya Rehnuma (771), the GS is Nishita Zaman Niha (722), and the AGS is Tanjina Tammim Hapsa (548). In Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall, the VP is Tasnim Akter Alif Nabila (518), the GS is Miftahul Jannat (765) and the AGS is Rupa Akter (740).
Among the male students’ halls, in Masterda Surja Sen Hall, the VP is Azizul Haque (692), the GS is Mokhlesur Rahman (482), and the AGS is Riaz Uddin Sakib (388). In Muktijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall, the VP is Md Mahiuddin (461), the GS is Asif Imam (424), and the AGS is Md Fozayel Ahmad (450). In Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall, the VP is Md Muslimur Rahman (608), the GS is Ahmed Al Sabah (405), and the AGS is Mushfiq Tajwar Mahir (613). In Jasimuddin Hall, the VP is Muhammad Osman Gani (578), the GS is Masum Abdullah (344), and the AGS is Hizbullah Al Hijul (369).
In Bijoy 71 Hall, the VP is Hasan Al Bannah (673), the GS is Ashiq Billah (895) and the AGS is Imran Hossain (547). In Sir AF Rahman Hall, the VP is Rafiqul Islam Rafiq (461), the GS is Habibullah Habib (369), and the AGS is Abdullah Al Jubair (329). In Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall, the VP is Shadik Hossain (449), the GS is Rafid Hasan Safwan (645), and the AGS is Mohammad Abdul Majid (416). In Salimullah Muslim Hall, the VP is Zayedul Haque (254), the GS is Sadman Abdullah (166), and the AGS is Shahin Alam (102).
In Shahid Sergeant Zahurul Haq Hall, the VP is Ahsan Habib Imroz (783), the GS is Khaled Hassan (830), and the AGS is Farhaz Bin Nur Nishan (455). In Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall, the VP is Khondoker Md Abu Naim (641), the GS is Imam Ul Hasan (568), and the AGS is Mohsin Uddin Shafi (571). In Amar Ekushey Hall, the VP is Rabiul Islam (485), the GS is Md Rabiul Islam (371), and the AGS is Ubydur Rahman Hasib (535). In Shahidullah Hall, the VP is Tarek Ul Islam (710), the GS is Taukir Hasan (565), and the AGS is Ibrahim Khalil Shikdar (657). In Jagannath Hall, the VP, Pallab Chandra Barman (918), nominated by the Chhatra Dal panel, was elected, while the independent candidates Sudipta Pramanik (GS, 846) and Dipjoy Sarkar Dipto (AGS, 773) were victorious.