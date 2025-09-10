DUCSU posts: Who competed whom, and what were the victory margins
Candidates for Jamaat-e-Islami’s student wing, Bangladesh Chhatra Shibir, won 23 out of the 28 posts in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) election.
For the top three DUCSU positions, Shibir’s panel, the ‘United Students’ Alliance,’ mainly competed against candidates from BNP’s student wing, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal.
But for the other DUCSU posts, Chhatra Dal’s candidates could not mount significant competition.
An analysis of the published election results revealed this picture. Polling for DUCSU and hall union elections was held yesterday, Tuesday, from 8:00am to 4:00pm. The results were announced late last night, and the final results were declared this morning, Wednesday.
Vice President (VP)
Shibir’s panel won all three top positions—Vice President (VP), General Secretary (GS), and Assistant General Secretary (AGS).
For VP, Shibir candidate Md Abu Shadiq Kayem won with 14,042 votes. His nearest rival, Chhatra Dal’s Abidul Islam Khan, received 5,708 votes.
Independent candidate Shamim Hossain came third with 3,883 votes. Independent Students’ Unity panel’s Umama Fatema came fourth with 3,389 votes. Anti-Discrimination Students’ Union candidate Abdul Kader came fifth with 1,103 votes.
General Secretary (GS)
For GS, Shibir candidate SM Forhad won with 10,794 votes. His nearest rival, Chhatra Dal’s Sheikh Tanvir Baree Hamim, received 5,283 votes.
Meghmallar Bosu, the candidate from Pratirodh Parishad—a joint panel of seven left-wing student groups—came third with 4,949 votes. Independent candidate Arafat Chowdhury came fourth with 4,044 votes. Anti-Discrimination Students’ Union candidate Abu Bakar Mojumdar came fifth with 2,131 votes.
Assistant General Secretary (AGS)
For AGS, Shibir’s candidate Muhammad Mohiuddin Khan won with 11,772 votes. His closest competitor, Chhatra Dal’s Tanvir Al Hadi Mayed, received 5,064 votes.
Independent candidate (Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad leader) Tahmid Al Muddassir Chowdhury came third with 3,008 votes. Pratirodh Parishad’s Jabir Ahmed Jubel came fourth with 1,511 votes. Independent candidate Mohiuddin Rony came fifth with 1,137 votes.
Other secretary posts
Out of 12 secretary posts, Shibir’s panel won 9. The remaining 3 went to independent candidates. They are, Sanjida Ahmed Tonbi in Research and Publication Secretary post, Musaddik Ali Ibn Mohammad in Literature and Cultural Secretary post, and Jubair Bin Nessary in Social Welfare Secretary post.
Liberation War and Democratic Movement Secretary: Shibir’s Fatima Tasnim Zuma won with 10,631 votes. Runner-up was Chhatra Dal’s Ariful Islam with 2,470 votes. Independent candidate Numan Ahmad Chowdhury came third with 1,776 votes.
Science and Technology Secretary: Shibir’s Iqbal Haider won with 7,833 votes. Runner-up Ahad Bin Islam Shoaib of the Anti-Discrimination Students’ Union got 4,273. Independent Students’ Unity’s Mominul Islam came third with 3,200.
Common Room, Reading Room & Cafeteria Secretary: Shibir’s Umme Salma won with 9,920 votes. Independent Students’ Unity’s Surmi Chakma came second with 4,482 votes. Chhatra Dal’s Chemon Faria Islam Meghla came third with 2,702.
International Affairs Secretary: Shibir’s Jashimuddin Khan won with 9,706 votes. Anti-Discrimination Students’ Union’s Mohammad Sakib came second with 3,922 votes. Chhatra Dal’s Mehedi Hasan came third with 3,231.
Literature & Cultural Secretary:
Independent candidate Musaddik Ali Ibn Mohammad won with 7,782 votes. Shibir’s Nurul Islam came second with 2,747 votes. Pratirodh Parishad’s Faria Matin (Ila) came third with 2,147.
Research & Publication Secretary: Independent candidate Sanjida Ahmed Tonni won with 11,778 votes. Several panels, including Chhatra Dal, did not field candidates to support her. Her main rival, Shibir’s Md Sajjad Hossain Khan, came second with 7,189 votes.
Sports Secretary: Shibir’s Arman Hossain won with 7,255 votes. Anti-Discrimination Students’ Union’s Md Al-Amin Sarkar came second with 3,831 votes. Chhatra Dal’s Chimchimya Chakma came third with 3,788. Independent candidate Jahin Ferdous Jami came fourth with 3,438 votes.
Student Transport Secretary: Shibir’s Asif Abdullah won with 9,061 votes. Independent Students’ Unity’s Rafij Khan came second with 4,505 votes. Chhatra Dal’s Md Saif Ullah came third with 3,312.
Social Welfare Secretary: Independent candidate Jubair Bin Nessary (AB Jubair) won with 7,608 votes. Chhatra Dal’s Syed Imam Hasan Anik came second with 3,903. Shibir’s candidate Shariful Islam came third with 2,556. Anti-Discrimination Students’ Union’s Mohir Alam came fourth with 2,099.
Career Development Secretary: Shibir’s Mazharul Islam won with 9,344 votes. Independent Students’ Unity’s Rupaiya Shrestha Tanchangya came second with 4,123 votes. Chhatra Dal’s Mohammad Arkanul Islam came third with 3,615.
Health & Environment Secretary: Shibir’s MM Al Minhaj won with 7,038 votes. Anti-Discrimination Students’ Union’s “rebel” candidate Shahriar Mohammad Yamin came second with 2,965 votes. Anti-Discrimination Students’ Union’s Sabbir Ahmed came third with 2,949 votes.
Human Rights & Law Secretary: Shibir’s Md Zakaria won with 11,747 votes. Anti-Discrimination Students’ Union’s Anika Tahsina came second with 3,427 votes. Independent Students’ Unity’s Nusrat Jahan Nisu came third with 3,365 votes.
Member posts
Out of 13 member posts, Shibir candidates won 11. They are: Sabikun Nahar Tamanna (10,084 votes), Sorbo Mitra Chakma (8,988), Imran Hossain (6,256), Afsana Akter (5,747), Tazinur Rahman (5,690), Raihan Uddin (5,082), Md Miftahul Hossain Al-Maruf (5,015), Anas Ibn Munir (5,015), Md Belal Hossain Apu (4,865), Md Raisul Islam (4,535), and Md. Shahinur Rahman (4,390).
From outside this panel, Pratirodh Parishad’s Hema Chakma was elected with 4,908 votes. Independent candidate Umma Uswatun Rafia won a member post with 4,209 votes.