DUCSU posts: Who competed whom, and what were the victory margins

Candidates for Jamaat-e-Islami’s student wing, Bangladesh Chhatra Shibir, won 23 out of the 28 posts in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) election.

For the top three DUCSU positions, Shibir’s panel, the ‘United Students’ Alliance,’ mainly competed against candidates from BNP’s student wing, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal.

But for the other DUCSU posts, Chhatra Dal’s candidates could not mount significant competition.

An analysis of the published election results revealed this picture. Polling for DUCSU and hall union elections was held yesterday, Tuesday, from 8:00am to 4:00pm. The results were announced late last night, and the final results were declared this morning, Wednesday.