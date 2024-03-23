BNP starts opposing India without getting any issue: Obaidul Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday said BNP has started its opposing India without getting any political issue.

“Since the Pakistani period, a common propaganda was being spread whenever there is no political issue. And that is anti-India issue. It is used against Awami League. Earlier, such issue was taken against Bangabandhu, now against his daughter Sheikh Hasina,” he said.

Quader said these while addressing an iftar items and Eid gifts distribution ceremony at the AL’s Dhaka district office in the capital’s Tejgaon area.

The AL general secretary said BNP holds iftar party, on the other hand, Awami League distributes iftar items among the poor people.