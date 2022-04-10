Minister warns those demand extra fees in birth, death registration

Asking the authorities concerned to be vigilant to decrease people’s hassle, Md Tajul Islam said, “The causes of harassment need to be identified and addressed quickly. Strict measures will be taken if anyone concerned demands extra fee in registering birth and death. Nobody will be spared if people are harassed in getting the birth certificate at any level.”
The minister said there is no alternative to simplifying the birth and death registration system. In this regard, the members of Union Parishad (UP) can play a vital role by collecting information including the date of birth, name of parents.
The UP chairmen can take effective steps by discussing the issue in detail in the monthly meeting.