Minister warns those demand extra fees in birth, death registration

Terming birth registration as a ‘burning issue’, local government minister Md Tajul Islam on Sunday said people are harassed in different places in correcting the small mistakes in the birth and death certificates.

Many complaints have come from embassies in different countries. People are not getting the registration [birth and death] related services due to many complexities, the minister added.

He came up with this remark on Sunday while addressing an event virtually to speed up the online birth and death registration process.