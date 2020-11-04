Mirza Abbas, wife tested positive for coronavirus

BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas and his wife and Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal president Afroza Abbas have been infected with coronavirus, reports UNB.
"They (Abbas and Afroza) have undergone coronavirus test as they're feeling unwell for a few days. We got their test results today (Wednesday) and they both were diagnosed with coronavirus," Abbas' personal secretary Asif Sohan told UNB on Wednesday.
He said the couple has been receiving treatment as per the advice of doctors staying in isolation at their Shahjahanpur residence.
Asif said Abbas and Afroza are doing well as they do not have any major complication.
He said the couple urged all to pray for their speedy recovery.
Meanwhile, a number of leaders of BNP and its associate bodies, including standing committee member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, vice-chairman M Shahjahan and his wife, organising secretaries Fazlul Haq Milon, Shama Obaid, executive committee member Jahiruddin Swapan and Swechchasebak Dal general secretary Abdul Quader Bhuiyan Jewel, have also recently been infected with COVID-19.
They all are receiving treatment staying in isolation at their respective homes.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh reported 1,517 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total caseload to 414,164 as of Wednesday.
During the period, 21 coronavirus deaths were recorded, pushing up the death tally to 6,004.
In Bangladesh, the first three cases of coronavirus infection were on 8 March.