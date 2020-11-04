Mirza Abbas, wife tested positive for coronavirus

BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas and his wife and Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal president Afroza Abbas have been infected with coronavirus, reports UNB.



"They (Abbas and Afroza) have undergone coronavirus test as they're feeling unwell for a few days. We got their test results today (Wednesday) and they both were diagnosed with coronavirus," Abbas' personal secretary Asif Sohan told UNB on Wednesday.



He said the couple has been receiving treatment as per the advice of doctors staying in isolation at their Shahjahanpur residence.



Asif said Abbas and Afroza are doing well as they do not have any major complication.



