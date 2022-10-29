AL also will remain active in political field

Ruling Awami League has planned to simultaneously hold central council and take preparation for the next (12th) national parliamentary election.

The party has decided to hold six big rallies in Dhaka in November and December.

The Sheikh Hasina-led party will also hold on its position strongly in the political field through different significant day-based programmes and party activities. At the same time, the 22nd national council of the party will be held on 24 December in Shurawardi Udyan in the capital city.

These decisions were taken at a meeting of AL Central Working Committee (ALCWC), the highest decision making body of the party.

The meeting was held on Friday afternoon at Ganabhaban with the party president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.