Monirul complains about slow pace in voting using EVM

Monirul Haque, who won the mayoral election twice in a row, hoped to register win for the third time in a row if the polls are fair.

Monirul is taking part in the election as an independent candidate with the symbol ‘table clock’. He never had lost an election in his entire political career.

He first took part in the Cumilla pourashava (municipality) polls on 21 September, 2005. He won that election. Monirul was elected the mayor as an independent candidate with 65,557 votes in first mayoral election of CCC on 5 January, 2012. He defeated Awami League backed candidate Afjal Khan by 29,106 votes.